New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is considering delaying her country’s upcoming election over a new COVID-19 outbreak totaling 4 cases:

Jacinda Ardern hints coronavirus cluster could delay New Zealand election https://t.co/7yP7gNxjic — ABC News (@abcnews) August 12, 2020

It’s “up in the air at the moment”:

#NewZealand elections up in the air at the moment. PM #JacindaArdern said no decision had been made on whether to delay the general election next month but they're looking at options. She urged The Team of 5 Million "not to be disheartened" by new cases and #lockdown. — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) August 12, 2020

And this is who Dems keep lauding?

This is who the Democrats are lauding: New Zealand prime minister delays election process amid new coronavirus lockdown – National | https://t.co/NkfFDHgg5u https://t.co/TuKUa9qRpX — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 12, 2020

And remember the media reaction when President Trump suggested the election get delayed?

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the September 19 election may be have to be delayed if the outbreak could not be contained.https://t.co/Mht6q1IbXM — Yahoo Singapore (@YahooSG) August 12, 2020

More from Global News:

Ardern said she was suspending the dissolution of parliament, which was due to make way for an election scheduled to take place on Sept. 19, until Monday. No decision had yet been made on delaying the actual poll, she added. “It’s too early to make decisions but there is a bit of flexibility to move the election date if required,” Ardern told a televised media conference, adding any date before Nov 21 can be chosen for the election.

As for the outbreak, they still haven’t determined the source of the outbreak:

#NewZealand #Thread

What we know:

Source of virus in all 4 #COVID19 cases still unknown. Investigators are examining whether it may have been imported by freight-Surface testing underway at a frozen goods store where a man from the infected family worked.https://t.co/bUMFotazjN — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) August 12, 2020

Have they considered that it’s a highly infectious virus with known asymptomatic spread and that maybe locking down an entire country in perpetuity will be impossible?

A couple of other worrying developments:

1- There are now four other probable cases linked to the four confirmed COVID19 cases – 2 relatives of the family and the other are co-workers. They all showed symptoms and are awaiting test results. — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) August 12, 2020

So they had symptoms and still traveled? You know, maybe NZ never really had the outbreak under control after all and that people just didn’t report they had it?

2- Two of the family members who tested positive for #COVID19 travelled to the tourist town of #Rotorua – very popular destination in North Island. Health authorities are scrambling to find out the exact venues they visited while symptomatic. — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) August 12, 2020

And after those 4 cases, the lockdown is back:

#Auckland spent the 1st of 3 days in #lockdown. Police set up road-blocks. It sparked panic buying and long queues at the supermarkets. Residents have been told to stay at home. Streets of #NewZealand's largest city deserted as restrictions kicked in. https://t.co/mNhjENSuqI — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) August 12, 2020

Crazy.

