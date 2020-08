View this post on Instagram

In a clear political move, the all democrat town council followed their orders from Gov. Murphy to revoke our business license. Zero evidence was put forth to support the claim that @atilisgymbellmawr poses any threat to the public. When asked, they ignored the request to hold off on the vote until evidence can be put forth. They did not allow the public to speak. Our fight does not stop here. Please share and repost. Let’s hold these politicians accountable for their actions.