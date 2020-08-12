Here’s the moment Joe Biden asked Kamala Harris to be his running mate via his official photographer:

But is that a script on his desk?

Most of his congratulatory script (under the iPhone) is visible here. https://t.co/ZKtUy1K1UR — David Gura (@davidgura) August 11, 2020

Yes. Yes, it is:

>@JoeBiden leaves nothing to chance in call to @KamalaHarris to ask her to be his VP: "I'm calling you today…" "…decided I would like you…" "…effort to win back the…" "…be our nation's next…" "…you are entitled to know why I chose you. There are three reasons" https://t.co/bMb8abYj8r pic.twitter.com/pQW0hztyuT — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 11, 2020

It also looks like he’s got a “Hagar the Horrible” cartoon on his desk:

is that a hagar 'toon https://t.co/flx3TqHOis — rat king (@MikeIsaac) August 11, 2020

LOL:

And why is he using his iPhone for a video chat on his laptop?

Okay, but who is on the iPhone? https://t.co/SNYVmthko2 — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) August 11, 2020

Honest question here. WTF is going on?

What's up with the zoom and the call on speaker? Did Biden conference someone in? (And who?!) https://t.co/qRhKEjZP6N — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) August 11, 2020

Oh, and he’s still in his basement:

***