North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn responded to the BS “fake news controversy” we’ve been telling you about today where libs are trying to say he was honoring Hitler or some BS and it’s straight-up 🔥🔥🔥:

Another fake news controversy: When our soldiers were photographed at the Eagle’s Nest in 1945 they were clearly celebrating the Allies triumph over one of the greatest evils in human history. They weren’t celebrating evil; they were celebrating their victory over evil. pic.twitter.com/K4rbSGjYqX — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) August 11, 2020

“I don’t cower to the mob”:

I don’t cower to the mob. The new Republican Party that I represent will fight back against liberal lies. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) August 11, 2020

And since libs had us check out his Instagram page, here are 10 photos that for some reason they did not focus on.

1. Pro-police:

“Honored to get to provide Hydration Packs to the brave men of the APD. Thanks for watching over the protests (which have been largely peaceful in NC) and keeping everyone safe.”

2. Practices social distancing:

“Perfect Sunday afternoon! Can’t wait to actually eat in a restaurant, but this is a pretty great substitute.”

3. Frosty beverage in a pineapple with his fiancée? Hell yes:

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! Thank you for giving me the best year of my life sweetheart. You are perfect for me. I can’t wait to marry you!❤️🥳”

4. Inspirational:

“Never let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. Conquered yet another vehicle since being paralyzed. I love all this warm weather and fun (and @cristina_bae4) but I cannot wait to get back to Western North Carolina! Lots to do be done in our region in 2020. Let’s make it the best year yet! God bless.”

5. Dems really are trying to attack his character?

“Working on building my body back up! Thanks to some great help with keeping my legs up, I was able to do push-ups again! My favorite exercise.”

6. How broken are Dems that this is the guy they’re going after?

“I feel like battling against a spinal cord injury is a lot like battles in World War 1. The enemy is entrenched and the hardest battles imaginable only gain you a few inches. It has been a lot of very small victories over the years but I’m starting to feel like I will win this war. As Winston Churchill said during WWI “I having nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat. We have before us many long months of struggle. But the ordeal will be worth it.”

7. Yeah, this is the guy who is honoring Hitler?

“Wow! What an honor to get to pin on my dear friend’s new rank, here at Westpoint. This Memorial Day weekend let us honor the brave men and women who gave their lives fighting for our great country. May we never forget their heroism, honor, and pride that they gave to protect us while fighting for our freedoms. This holiday is not a day to thank a veteran but rather a weekend dedicated to allowing us to remember, respect, and reflect on those who have passed on forever. Let’s give thanks and feel the immense debt that we can never repay. #memorialday #USMA #graduation #promotion #thanks #lifedebt”

8. This is how he hangs while in Russia:

“Brought some American pride to the Russian Federation. Also we talked our way in without visas, so that’s a win for sure. (Bribery?)”

9. Amazing:

10. And, finally, he likes baby goats rifles and the Republic:

“If a printing press was in this photo it would contain everything it takes for a republic to last.”

