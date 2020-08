A UK charity is advising couples to avoid kissing and to wear a mask during sex in order to avoid COVID-19:

Coronavirus: Wear a face mask during sex and avoid kissing to reduce COVID-19 risk, charity says https://t.co/Cjw2hTJxQu

Like this kind of mask?

Now, this advice is dumb enough, but the BBC turned it up a notch and added these totally inappropriate emojis:

New sex advice includes: 🍆: Avoiding kissing

🍑: Wearing a face covering

🍒: Choosing positions that aren't face-to-face during sexhttps://t.co/JkBCXqkslF — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) August 11, 2020

They don’t even make sense:

These emojis are 🤨 https://t.co/Mw45RnKa8v — Coco Khan (@cocobyname) August 11, 2020

Because these emojis have a definite meaning to them:

you can't just put any emoji with any instruction https://t.co/6qrC6P8wC7 — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) August 11, 2020

For example:

Avoid kissing dicks

Only eat ass through a face covering

(i can't make the third one work without also being sorta face-to-face?) https://t.co/6qrC6P8wC7 — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) August 11, 2020

We’re not sure what the cherries have to do with “positions that aren’t face-to-face,” but we’re pretty sure if you’re in the same bed with someone having sex you’re going to spread the virus:

"Positions that aren't face-to-face" … I mean, you're literally inside the other person but sure, just do it doggy and Covid will leave you alone 🤣😅 https://t.co/zetI4irh5w — Jack Hardwick (@jackhardwick93) August 11, 2020

“Cherry style”?

the bbc said avoid kissing dicks, put a mask on your butt, and do it cherry style https://t.co/V9Me7LwMPx — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 11, 2020

Probably:

Are these people on crack? https://t.co/JjRf2JX3T3 — ada enechi (@adaenechi) August 11, 2020

And, England, this is your future:

***