Nevada’s Dem Governor Steve Sisolack, whose Twitter bio includes the hashtag #StayHomeForNevada, was not shy in cheering on the protesters despite their obvious violations of social distancing recommendations. For example:

To the protesters…we hear you and we are listening, and more importantly, we invite you to be part of a constructive solution, and the healing our community desperately needs. We respect and defend your right to protest, but please express yourselves peacefully. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 30, 2020

And:

For those who will be out on our streets asking to be seen and heard, I thank you. Please do so safely and lawfully. We know that in at least a few instances, outside agitators have coopted your events to advance their own agendas. Know that we are aware of this. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 5, 2020

But the Constitution’s guarantees don’t seem to apply when it’s an “Evangelicals for Trump” event held indoors:

Las Vegas Hotel Fined $250 After Hundreds Defy City Orders For Paula White "Evangelicals For Trump" Rally – https://t.co/6BOSzeHnHw pic.twitter.com/pFo5Tzx6EN — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) August 7, 2020

Along with the fine, Gov. Sisolak when full finger-waggy in this thread:

I was deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior displayed last night in Las Vegas at a campaign event for President Trump. (1/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

I am equally dismayed that the campaign and business defied the State of Nevada emergency directive which limits public gatherings to 50 people or fewer. (2/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

Our State & local govt's are focused on mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of #COVID19, particularly in Southern Nevada, where there’s been a resurgence of the virus, & they are trying to balance keeping businesses open, our citizens at work & combating the spread. (3/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

Our efforts include heeding the warnings of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, which has identified Las Vegas as a Red Zone. President Trump’s Task Force echoes the directives we have in place, such as limiting gatherings, mask wearing and social distancing. (4/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

Yet, President Trump’s own campaign has ignored his experts and state law. This campaign event put more people at risk, including his supporters and the hardworking Nevadans who staffed the event. (5/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

I’m calling on President Trump to focus on the real threat to the health & lives of Nevadans & Americans: the senseless spread of COVID-19. I’m calling on President Trump to order his campaign to follow our State’s protocols & his own health care experts’ strong guidance. (6/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

COVID-19 is not a partisan issue and the actions taken by our leaders should solely be focused on saving lives, jobs and businesses. (7/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

So, help us out here. . .

Casinos in the state are open. Hotels in the state are open. Restaurants in the state are open for indoor dining. Protests of any size in the state are encouraged. But a few hundred Christians getting together to support a political candidate can’t happen?

Yeah, that’s not going to fly:

.@GovSisolak if we can gamble and protest, let us pray! There is nothing callous about worship. https://t.co/8NMaEWPg4L — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) August 7, 2020

***