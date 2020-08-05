The feds announced the arrest of a second protester, Shelby Ligons, 22, in connection with the arson fire at Nashville’s historic courthouse on May 30:

JUST IN: Shelby Ligons, 22, has been arrested on a federal charge of malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives relating to destruction at Nashville’s historic courthouse the night of May 30. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/TeTe74N395 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) August 4, 2020

Pro tip: When you set a building on fire, don’t do it in front of literally dozens of people filming you doing it:

The U.S. Attorney says Ligons was seen in several video clips holding a white poster board reading “F–k The Police” and “We Will Not Be Silent,” then setting fire to the poster and placing it inside a window at Nashville’s historic courthouse. @WKRN — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) August 4, 2020

And we mean this literally. Here’s the video of Ligons setting the fire:

22-Year-Old Nashville Woman Arrested By FBI, Faces Federal Charges In Connection With Historic Courthouse Fire During Riot – https://t.co/RCb9sl8sjD pic.twitter.com/X6OsRlYgYz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2020

Moron.

***