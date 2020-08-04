And for today’s SHOT-CHASER, we have CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who on the left writes “Right-wing media focuses on ‘imaginary controversy’ suggesting Biden won’t debate trump while on the right is CNN’s own Joe Lockhart making a “plea for Biden not to debate Trump”:

“Dishonest” puts it mildly. Here’s the of the former Bill Clinton press secretary making the plea:

Maybe Darcy isn’t watching CNN?

And we’ll say it again, this is not “imaginary”:

Try again:

Lather. Rinse. Repeat:

