And for today’s SHOT-CHASER, we have CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who on the left writes “Right-wing media focuses on ‘imaginary controversy’ suggesting Biden won’t debate trump while on the right is CNN’s own Joe Lockhart making a “plea for Biden not to debate Trump”:

“Dishonest” puts it mildly. Here’s the of the former Bill Clinton press secretary making the plea:

CNN political analyst @joelockhart tells @smerconish that Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Trump. Trump “will take the truth and destroy it, and Biden will be in the position of correcting him over and over and over again. I don't think he should give him that platform.” pic.twitter.com/4EOR4Q9Um7 — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2020

Maybe Darcy isn’t watching CNN?

In fairness to Ollie, he's probably not watching @CNN either. https://t.co/CW2uQV2eOH — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 4, 2020

And we’ll say it again, this is not “imaginary”:

As predicted, the media effort to help @JoeBiden get himself out of debating Trump is now in full swing. pic.twitter.com/cH8ghlKhEV — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 3, 2020

Try again:

Here's the latest edition of the @ReliableSources newsletter. The lede? Right-wing media's focus on what the Biden campaign is calling "an imaginary controversy." https://t.co/OVF7Cn9BOk — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 4, 2020

Lather. Rinse. Repeat:

25 journo columnists in the New York Times, Wash Post, Newsweek along with CNN contributors suggest Biden should not debate Trump. Fox News reports on this. “Fox News is talking about this thing we created.” All in a days work for the Media’s janitor @brianstelter — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2020

