The DOJ has released a report that found only 2 material errors in the FISA warrants flagged for review by the Inspector General’s office:

"We are pleased that our review of these applications concluded that all contained sufficient basis for probable cause and uncovered only two material errors, neither of which invalidated the authorizations granted by the FISA Court." https://t.co/1nQr0oFx3s — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 3, 2020

The report also found that despite the material errors, “all of the applications contained sufficient basis for probable cause”:

NEW: The Dept. of Justice says they’ve completed their review of 29 FISA warrants that were flagged by the IG for being out of compliance and have found only 2 material errors and found that all of the applications contained sufficient basis for probable cause, a statement says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 3, 2020

Libs are calling this a victory:

In other words, not a witch hunt https://t.co/sqNCNU8Obu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2020

But read the entire report, please:

Someone should read the release, not the headline. It's about all FISA warrants, not the spying on the Trump campaign. It's big picture DOJ, nothing to do with Trump. Sorry, Georgie. https://t.co/Q72zHs2JUS — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 4, 2020

This means the warrants on Carter Page were “uniquely flawed”:

NEW: DOJ says 29 FISA review “should instill confidence.” FBI says of 6,771 claims there were only 2 “material errors” (didn’t invalidate FISAs). This suggests Carter Page FISAs (17 “significant errors” & 2 invalid FISAs) were uniquely flawed.@DCExaminerhttps://t.co/Xw5i6QOdaY — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 4, 2020

These mistakes are wet set of the witch hunt, but they know that:

So to recap: there wasn’t a larger, systemic problem with the FISA process. There was a set of mistakes made in the surveillance warrants for Carter Page. The man the Trump campaign told us was an irrelevant nobody. The man who never met Trump, never spoke to Trump, and who https://t.co/tmyASCPnkr — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 4, 2020

was essentially a peripheral hanger-on in the view of campaign officials. Someone who had already left the campaign at the point the FBI got the first FISA warrant. A warrant that no one has ever shown was then used as a means via the “two hops” rule to use to spy on Trump — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 4, 2020

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong is not convinced:

So the FBI made 201 errors in 29 FISA warrants. But don’t worry everybody because they reviewed their own files (except the four THEY LOST) and they have assured the court that none of the errors were significant. Nothing to see here. Move along. https://t.co/DlI7tx3AQ9 — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) August 3, 2020

And neither is Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch:

.@JudicialWatch President @TomFitton on the FISA abuse scandal: “Who are the FBI/DOJ fooling? They can’t be trusted to investigate themselves.”

Watch more: https://t.co/5C8nXoWTDc pic.twitter.com/eNWuh452Lh — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) August 4, 2020

