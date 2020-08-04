The DOJ has released a report that found only 2 material errors in the FISA warrants flagged for review by the Inspector General’s office:

The report also found that despite the material errors, “all of the applications contained sufficient basis for probable cause”:

Libs are calling this a victory:

But read the entire report, please:

This means the warrants on Carter Page were “uniquely flawed”:

These mistakes are wet set of the witch hunt, but they know that:

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong is not convinced:

And neither is Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch:

***

 

