Well, this is newsy. . .

President Trump suggested in his interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan that aired last night that Jeffrey Epstein may have been killed in jail:

This was our reaction, too:

This was in regard to his “I wish her well” comment about Ghislane Maxwell:

Trump said, “Her boyfriend died in jail. People are still trying to figure out how did it happen. Was it suicide? Was he killed?”

A few weeks ago, Dems were arguing that it was AG Bill Barr’s fault that Epstein committed suicide on his watch:

And now the president suggests Epstein was murdered on Barr’s watch?

