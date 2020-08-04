Well, this is newsy. . .

President Trump suggested in his interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan that aired last night that Jeffrey Epstein may have been killed in jail:

Not even among top five moments in @jonathanvswan interview but Trump, who often stokes conspiracy theories, says that Epstein either "was killed" or committed suicide in jail. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 4, 2020

This was our reaction, too:

This was in regard to his “I wish her well” comment about Ghislane Maxwell:

Trump clarified that when he said “I wish her well” about Ghislane Maxwell he meant that due to Epstein’s death he doesn’t want her to be killed or kill herself in prison. So it’s like a good luck — don’t get murdered! type of thing. I am blown. — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) August 4, 2020

Trump said, “Her boyfriend died in jail. People are still trying to figure out how did it happen. Was it suicide? Was he killed?”

Trump sure got defensive when talking about his friends Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Wonder why. pic.twitter.com/KTruPJHEnV — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 4, 2020

A few weeks ago, Dems were arguing that it was AG Bill Barr’s fault that Epstein committed suicide on his watch:

Tennessee @RepCohen goes after AG Barr because "his" people let #Epstein kill himself — remember when Dems supporter federal workers — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 28, 2020

And now the president suggests Epstein was murdered on Barr’s watch?

***