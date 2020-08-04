Protesters on the way to the home of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best were met by armed residents of the neighborhood, leading to the quote of the day:

Protestor: “We are peaceful! You pointed a gun at my face!” Resident: “That’s why you are peaceful.”

LOL:

Protestors on their way to harass the Seattle police chief ⁦@carmenbest⁩ at her home, encountered locals who were not in the mood to host protests in their neighborhood. Protestor: “We are peaceful! You pointed a gun at my face!” Resident: “That’s why you are peaceful.” pic.twitter.com/QU0FzwReNG — Mike (@Doranimated) August 4, 2020

The group was reportedly part of a Black Lives Matter protest that targeted her home in Snohomish County:

🚨BREAKING🚨 BLM protestors target Snohomish home of SPD Chief @carmenbest. Best urges @SeattleCouncil to denounce trend in the intimidation of public officials before it devolves into mob rule.@NateNehring @sfargon @Timcast @BrandiKruse @jasonrantz https://t.co/65EYpVsTjd — Lynnwood Times (@LynnwoodTimes) August 3, 2020

After the encounter, Chief Best called on the Seattle City Council to take a stand against protesters targeting the homes of officials:

Seattle police chief @carmenbest calls on the city council to take a stand against "protestors" who target the personal residences of city officials. | https://t.co/HcA3NMmGs4 — Mike (@Doranimated) August 4, 2020

“Stand up for what is right”:

'Stand up for what is right': Seattle chief calls on Council to disavow protests after demonstrators target her home https://t.co/MUx47tfz7P — Roberto Ragone (@REaPRagone) August 4, 2020

Here’s her letter:

This is something: Seattle’s police chief posts letter to City Council, calling on them to denounce protesters who showed up at her home in Snohomish Co. “My neighbors were concerned by such a large group, but they were successful in ensuring the crowd was not able to trespass..” https://t.co/4SxFWTxH1a pic.twitter.com/bFynHRnUED — Lewis Kamb (@lewiskamb) August 3, 2020

And we’ll end it with this gem from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

They are always peaceful when they know the people they want to terrorize are armed. https://t.co/GCCoR97DgM — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 4, 2020

Every. Time.

***