Protesters on the way to the home of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best were met by armed residents of the neighborhood, leading to the quote of the day:

Protestor: “We are peaceful! You pointed a gun at my face!”

Resident: “That’s why you are peaceful.”

LOL:

Trending

The group was reportedly part of a Black Lives Matter protest that targeted her home in Snohomish County:

After the encounter, Chief Best called on the Seattle City Council to take a stand against protesters targeting the homes of officials:

“Stand up for what is right”:

Here’s her letter:

And we’ll end it with this gem from Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

Every. Time.

***

