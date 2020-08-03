Donald Trump Jr. tweeted this on Sunday, asking his followers to “Retweet if you’re as curious as I’m about why Bill Clinton apparently signed off from Secret Service protection for some of those Epstein Island trips?”

Retweet if you’re as curious as I’m about why Bill Clinton apparently signed off from Secret Service protection for some of those Epstein Island trips? I keep reading that but I’m wondering why he would do that for these trips. I’m sure there are great reasons🙄 https://t.co/mZQJS140A8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2020

And Bill Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Ureña, responded, claiming that the “USSS publicly refuted this more than a year ago”:

To: @DonaldJTrumpJr

Re: your latest loony tweet You guys read your memos, right? USSS publicly refuted this more than a year ago (see below). https://t.co/My6xE6stmq — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) August 2, 2020

He linked to this tweet from July 2019 as backup:

The problem with this defense is the USSS was stonewalling then which means their stonewalling now:

"Former President Clinton has never declined Secret Service protection." Bill Clinton stonewalls on flights with child sex offender Epsteinhttps://t.co/mqB2k2ZVIf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 12, 2019

From the Washington Examiner in July 2019:

A Secret Service spokesperson said only: “Former President Clinton has never declined Secret Service protection.” The spokesperson did not answer detailed Washington Examiner questions about why the Epstein flight records indicated that Clinton was not accompanied by Secret Service on two 2002 trips — one in Asia and one in Africa.

So, since Mr. Ureña is in the mood to answer questions, we have a few:

.@JudicialWatch sued for Secret Service records for Bill Clinton's alleged trips with Epstein. No records found, as I recall. https://t.co/TmhsrdET8F — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 2, 2020

Maybe Mr. Ureña can fill in these details for us?

David Rogers, Epstein's pilot, also said in 2016 that he flew Clinton *with Secret Service protection* and Epstein around on Epstein's jet. Deposition begins on page 1,212/2,204 of main document. pic.twitter.com/m161Bso164 — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) July 31, 2020

We’re waiting:

Hey Angel (Bill Clinton's spox) since you're responding to tweets, also respond to mine. Last year you shared a provably false statement. Flight logs show Clinton was on 27+ flights with Epstein totaling at least 6 (not 4) trips.https://t.co/4vm3f8DatWhttps://t.co/5vAtD9F5d0 https://t.co/7vu7z0ILCZ pic.twitter.com/Ra2sQy2Oaj — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 2, 2020

