Meanwhile, in Germany. . .

Wow. So it’s not just in America where people are sick and tired of the lockdowns?

Trending

“People are done with being controlled”:

One estimate said the crowd was at least 20,000 strong:

Of course, the NYT spun it as a neo-Nazi march:

Never change, clowns.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Berlincoronavirus