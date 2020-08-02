Meanwhile, in Germany. . .

Thousands of protesters against German coronavirus restrictions converge in Berlin for a demonstration proclaiming “the end of the pandemic” has arrived. https://t.co/RnlNY8DhRb — The Associated Press (@AP) August 1, 2020

Wow. So it’s not just in America where people are sick and tired of the lockdowns?

Unmasked and packed together, thousands of demonstrators marched in Berlin against the government’s latest coronavirus measures https://t.co/DBL1cxlOKU pic.twitter.com/ej8d1TFKZJ — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2020

“People are done with being controlled”:

People are done with being controlled. https://t.co/2Oz6PjnWHB — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 1, 2020

One estimate said the crowd was at least 20,000 strong:

Berlin today: At least 20,000 people take to the streets to protest coronavirus measures pic.twitter.com/HINHL2fiH3 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 1, 2020

Of course, the NYT spun it as a neo-Nazi march:

The NYT is totally biased and has lost its way. Their agenda is the priority. Everything they do is advocacy. Everything. https://t.co/zU9WzlRrB0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 2, 2020

Never change, clowns.

***