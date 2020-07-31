Need some good news tonight? Well then, here you go. . .

Three Dem-nominated judges on the 9th Circuit just handed President Trump a YUGE win in the libel suit filed by Stormy Daniels and her then-attorney Michael Avenatti:

NEW: Appeals court hands Trump win over Stormy Daniels on her libel suit challenging a Trump tweet. Also: it was the court Trump loves to hate: the 9th Circuit. And, to boot, a unanimous panel of Dem nominees https://t.co/hA1tJllbhX — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) July 31, 2020

This was over a tweet the president sent back in 2018:

Donald Trump scored a legal victory today as a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling tossing out a libel lawsuit filed against him by Stormy Daniels over a tweet the president fired off about her in 2018https://t.co/bKpGt5pRZ2 — POLITICO (@politico) July 31, 2020

Heckuva job, Michael. From 2018:

Meanwhile, in response to Trump's morning tweet regarding Daniels' claims, @MichaelAvenatti told Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday afternoon that they will "likely" amend their lawsuit "to add a defamation claim against the president." Trump's tweet: https://t.co/Uhz0rWnI1S — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) April 18, 2018

Time to pay up?

Aged well. #Avenatti case for #StormyDaniels was so bad that 3 Democratic judges on the 9th Circuit said so, and now Stormy Daniels owes Trump a bunch of $. https://t.co/S4KJFy065U https://t.co/bqzhwK8n7J — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) July 31, 2020

Well, not quite yet. According to Politico, Daniels will take this all the way to the Supreme Court if she has to:

“To reach the result set forth in its ‘unpublished decision’ the 9th Circuit had to break with established rules of comity,” Brewster said. “Ms. Clifford has directed us to proceed to seek further review by the 9th Circuit, en banc. If that effort fails we will likely seek review by the Supreme Court.”

To be continued. . .

