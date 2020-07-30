The Los Angeles area was awoken early this morning by a preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake centered near San Fernando:

#EARTHQUAKE: Preliminary 4.5-magnitude earthquake hits near San Fernando, USGS sayshttps://t.co/P77aZkVZlT — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 30, 2020

Other reports have it as a 4.2:

Boy, I sure felt that earthquake!

It woke me right up. @abc7 says it was 4.2 centered in San Fernando.

It seemed to jolt with anger. My greyhound, Emmy, is very nervous right now.

She just felt that aftershock. So did I! — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) July 30, 2020

No word on any damage yet:

7:30 am – SoCal shaking from a 4.5 magnitude earthquake north of Los Angeles. No word on any damage, but a lot of Tweets saying it was enough to wake people up. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/p9rsK7PUGH — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) July 30, 2020

And there are some sizable aftershocks being reported:

Another aftershock in Los Angeles. 2.2 magnitude earthquake https://t.co/CxC4Rhx2mt — anthonyquintano (@AnthonyQuintano) July 30, 2020

The dog tried to warn you! From “Agents of Shield” actress Mig-Na Wen:

Our furbaby James woke me up 5 mins before the #earthquake. I took him out to pee. Got back in bed. Then the whole freaking house/bed shook us all awake! Can’t believe it wss only a 4.3! Just had an aftershock. My heart is pounding!😬😖 https://t.co/eMX7bEopNB — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 30, 2020

And, of course, the first thing everyone has to do is post about it on Twitter. Former Rep. Katie Hil:

Hoping everyone is ok in CA but also think it’s a little funny that everyone’s first reaction to an earthquake at 430am is to post about it on twitter — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) July 30, 2020

Other reactions:

Just woke up to the scariest earthquake here in Los Angeles … I hope everyone is okay! — Montana Tucker (@montanatucker) July 30, 2020

LA, I can’t do Rona and an earthquake sis. You gotta choose. — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) July 30, 2020

My big scary ass just woke up outta my sleep like. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ncHinNazkU — Joe Maye (@joemaye_) July 30, 2020

My heart is legit racing. That earthquake has my heart in my throat. — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) July 30, 2020

I’m so happy I didn’t put that big ass painting above my bed. Lawd, that earthquake got me booking my flight back home. 😩 — Chantal Rochelle (@chantalrochelle) July 30, 2020

No, not the “big one”:

Bro I have a real ass fear of the “big one” and as soon as I felt it I jumped up and got clothes on and literally couldn’t tell if the earthquake was still happening or if it was just my heart — Diamond White (@diamondwhite) July 30, 2020

Not yet, anyway:

The first half second of when the earthquake woke me up and I hear my paper thin walls creaking and windows rattling after the big jolt. I always wonder if it‘s “The Big One” in that first second. pic.twitter.com/28PUL6939L — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 30, 2020

MTV’s Kamie Crawford said it “felt like someone ran a car into the side of” her house:

That earthquake just shook me out of my sleep so hard it felt like someone ran a car into the side of my house. pic.twitter.com/xbaXkxCGWI — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) July 30, 2020

And, of course, it had to get political:

Get me the #hydroxycholoroquine – I want to end it all. #earthquake — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) July 30, 2020

Never change, libs:

Behold the power of demon semen. #Earthquake — Feodor Chin 🇺🇸❄️ (@FeoChin) July 30, 2020

***