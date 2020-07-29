Breaking news out of Oregon where Gov. Kate Brown says that federal personnel with be withdrawing from Portland starting on Thursday:

She says this comes after her discussions with “Vice President Mike Pence and others”:

The Oregon State Police will take over security at the courthouse:

Acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf confirmed the news:

So, did anyone tell President Trump? Maybe having the Oregon State Police counts as securing the city:

And two days ago the plan was to send in more personnel:

We’ll keep you posted if things change.

Update. So, are Sec. Wolf and Gov. Brown saying the same thing or not?

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated. 

Tags: oregonportland