Breaking news out of Oregon where Gov. Kate Brown says that federal personnel with be withdrawing from Portland starting on Thursday:

BREAKING: The feds are withdrawing from Portlandhttps://t.co/knGsABLp4d — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 29, 2020

She says this comes after her discussions with “Vice President Mike Pence and others”:

After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

The Oregon State Police will take over security at the courthouse:

Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians' right to free speech and keep the peace. Let's center the Black Lives Matter movement's demands for racial justice and police accountability. It's time for bold action to reform police practices. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

Acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf confirmed the news:

NEW: Acting DHS Sec Chad Wolf announces an agreement reached with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to end the violence in Portland. Brown had previously refused to work w federal assets and called for DHS to “go home” https://t.co/h0Ih826pMV — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) July 29, 2020

So, did anyone tell President Trump? Maybe having the Oregon State Police counts as securing the city:

A little over an hour ago Trump said: "We're not leaving until they secure their city … if they don't secure their city soon, we have no choice — we're gonna have to go in and clean it out." https://t.co/RjlpCIgUIg — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) July 29, 2020

And two days ago the plan was to send in more personnel:

Stunning turnaround. From The Post literally two days ago: "The DHS is considering a plan to send an additional 50 CBP personnel to the city, according to senior administration officials involved in the federal response." https://t.co/mvryv9EO2E https://t.co/IwWvQDsGVx — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) July 29, 2020

We’ll keep you posted if things change.

Update. So, are Sec. Wolf and Gov. Brown saying the same thing or not?

"Federal officials cautioned that they will withdraw only when they are confident the federal courthouse can be secured." w/ @ByMikeBaker https://t.co/rCcdo1nnSN — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) July 29, 2020

Honestly a little hard to reconcile this with Brown's claim that CBP will be out by tomorrow. CBP's BORTAC agents have been playing a big role in the frontline courthouse presence. Is Brown overoptimistic? Is DHS just saying empty words? Is the plan to bring in other feds? https://t.co/lZQ7yuW4jf — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 29, 2020

On press call, Wolf all but eliminates third option: repeats, twice, that DHS personnel currently in Portland “will remain there” until DHS is confident that OSP has secured the Hatfield courthouse. — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 29, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.