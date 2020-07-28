With schools set to open online-only in Austin, Texas this fall, parents will thankfully have an option to help with all that classwork. . .

As in, they can bring their kids to the same school where they’ll sit in the same classes and have help with their work from a YMCA instructor:

Congratulations, Texas! You’ve replaced school with school:

“Asinine”:

Hey, just a thought:

We’d like Gov. Abbott to weigh in, please:

Oh, it will get dumber:

You see, corona doesn’t infect non-union employees. It’s science:

And, finally, OPEN THE SCHOOLS:

