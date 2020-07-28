Another day, another explosion of blue-checks spreading false news about the Trump campaign, this time over the alleged lineup at the convention:

Trump’s Campaign announces its all-star line-up of speakers for new scaled down Republican Convention. Ted Nugent, Scott Baio, Antonio Sabato Jr, and Diamond and Silk will all appear virtually in Zoom boxes before Trump’s acceptance speech. You can already feel the electricity. pic.twitter.com/AYDMSpRngi — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 26, 2020

Libs keep doing this and they don’t care:

Fake news! There has been no announcement. https://t.co/dtVeoXrPQw — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 27, 2020

Of course, truth-seeker and overall mean girl Soledad O’Brien jumped on the story:

Again, she doesn’t care:

Here’s CNN contributor Joe Lockhart sharing the bogus story:

The theme for that night will be losers–how to deal with constant disappointment. https://t.co/G24z7N5aTA — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 27, 2020

Bette Midler, too:

All-Stars?? Ted has a forked tongue! And crossed eyes! Antonia "DeadEyes" Sabato looks like he's been hitting the Botox. What a sad, sad c-list lineup. I think the #GreatTulsaYawnFest is gonna be repeated. https://t.co/Apw3SVerZm — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 27, 2020

Never-Trumper Charlie Sykes:

Mother Jones’ David Corn:

Ted Nugent once held up two machine guns at a concert and told Obama to “suck on my machine gun,” adding, “Hillary, you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch.” This is the modern GOP. Absolutely deplorable. https://t.co/APHDqVsLGL — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 27, 2020

And click here to see all the other blue-checks sharing the bogus tweet.

