Reminder: “You don’t have a Constitutional right to stand in a roadway and demand that the cops arrest the drivers of cars who try to get past you”:

You don’t have a Constitutional right to burn down a court house.

And we offer you this reminder because of this thread from a protester in Georgetown who is very angry the police didn’t arrest a white woman for the crime of driving on the street where she’s supposed to:

Let me speak on what happened in Georgetown tonight. #DCprotest #georgetownkaren — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

“As we blocked off the streets,” as if this is allowed:

Tonight @concernedofdc led a siren/noise pollution protest where we blocked off streets in Georgetown. The police presence was heavy. As we blocked off streets we demanded that people turn around. This was a minor inconvenience for this affluent white neighborhood. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

The woman in question, seen below, attempted to avoid the crowd by cutting through a gas station which, apparently, also pissed them off:

As we blocked streets, certain drivers got annoyed and attempted to maneuver their way around us. This particular white woman tried to cut through a gas station. Me and a couple other protestors stood in front of her car and demanded she turn around. Instead she steps on the gas. pic.twitter.com/ODL1Evmmzf — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

“Throughout this whole thing, the cops are doing nothing”:

In the video above, she had already attempted to run us over multiple times and I had moved from the front of the car to the side and was banging on her window screaming at her to stop. Throughout this whole thing, the cops are doing nothing. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

Now, here comes the part where the cops don’t arrest the white woman:

Finally cops come but instead of arresting this woman, or asking for her ID, registration, etc., they turn towards us and begin pushing us. We are BEGGING them to arrest this woman who just tried to run over protestors repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/GUP7wWmDBs — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

In other words, the cops did their job:

Police continue to REFUSE to arrest this white woman, citing that since she stayed on the scene (only because we blocked her from leaving) she did not have “intent” and could not be charged nor arrested. pic.twitter.com/hH0Lqc33Xp — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

Although, cops should have escorted this woman to another location. This is ridiculous:

After about 40 minutes, police FINALLY ask for her ID and she claims she is too scared to give it to them because protestors “might take it”. In the meantime myself and other witnesses give our information to officers. pic.twitter.com/2upyodRSGw — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

And then they “LET HER DRIVE HOME”:

After all this time of pushing protestors and protecting this violent white woman, the MPD LET HER DRIVE HOME. Shoving and grabbing protestors who tried to stop her. Police treated us like threats, when she was clearly dangerous. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

“My hands are shaking”:

I am exhausted. My hands are shaking. I am angry. As the nation returns to complacency, we are still out here. We are still being killed. We are still being brutalized. For every second our nation forget about us we get angrier. WE DESERVE MORE. WE NEED MORE. pic.twitter.com/eYxibtkcmG — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

Or, maybe get out of the road?

Police didn’t do shit. They have never done shit. Will never do shit. And will never BE shit. Fuck the police. This is a hate crime. Find this woman. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

Lemme clarify, police have always done the WRONG SHIT. Still will never be shit. ACAB. Follow @concernedofdc for more protest information, there is another protest tomorrow at 6:30. Goodnight I need to self care. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

This is exactly why we need to defund MPD. MPD does not protect citizens utilizing their right to protest, they protect a woman who tried to run over protestors. Police DON’T keep us safe. The only thing police are good at is brutalizing Black people. DEFUND MPD. — Julia Clark🇧🇷 (@jc_1303) July 26, 2020

And now they’re trying to ruin this woman’s life. Just awful:

so you dumbasses were purposefully jumping on the hood of a car going 5 mph on a public roadway and now you’re trying to ruin HER life? fuck all the way off. https://t.co/HSn2BR8UqE — MJ (@morganisawizard) July 26, 2020

