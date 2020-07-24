One story not getting enough attention is on the major flooding in China right now that is threatening the Three Gorges Dam and putting millions at risk:

China is telling people not to panic so . . . time to panic?

And there’s been more rain this week:

The Chinese government has admitted that the dam is “deformed slightly”:

“Deformed but safe”:

Keep in mind, China has been destroying other dams to alleviate the pressure on the Three Gorges Dam:

If it does fail, watch out:

It’s time to start paying attention:

***

Tags: Three Gorges Dam