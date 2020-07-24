One story not getting enough attention is on the major flooding in China right now that is threatening the Three Gorges Dam and putting millions at risk:

Keep tabs on this story. Three Gorges Dam could be in some trouble. It would quickly be the biggest catastrophe in human history if it collapsed. Let’s hope not. https://t.co/SAcZJIOwUX — Chris Millington (@ChrisMilIington) July 23, 2020

China is telling people not to panic so . . . time to panic?

Chinese friend notes that Xinhua is passing on government's warning to people not to panic over flooding and Three Gorges Dam. She says: "That is the signal — you know it is now time to panic." Can you imagine living in that headspace, deformed by (justified) mistrust? — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) July 22, 2020

And there’s been more rain this week:

Heavy rains & flooding along the Yangtze River in China are testing the Three Gorges Dam upstream of Wuhan. https://t.co/pbR8oWcf24 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 24, 2020

The Chinese government has admitted that the dam is “deformed slightly”:

In a rare revelation, Beijing has admitted that its 2.4-kilometer Three Gorges Dam spanning the Yangtze River in Hubei province “deformed slightly” after record flooding.https://t.co/SuEkdlDGeV — Alison Meuse (@AliTahmizian) July 22, 2020

“Deformed but safe”:

"deformed but safe" Three Gorges Dam deformed but safe, say operators – Asia Times https://t.co/LiNCydZqu7 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 24, 2020

Keep in mind, China has been destroying other dams to alleviate the pressure on the Three Gorges Dam:

As I said, the CCP is now blowing up other dams to alleviate Three Gorges pressure. Things must be very bad. https://t.co/j75kYcDb0G https://t.co/Mog7hwJWb3 — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) July 22, 2020

If it does fail, watch out:

Soon to be trending "#3GorgesDam". Now 50 ft above capacity. The PRC just acknowledged the dam "buckling" (confirmed via satellite photos), but assured it is still safe? Dams upstream are breaching. More rain in the forecast. 140+ million downstream, 25% of #China's food supply. — Global AgriTrends (@AgriTrends) July 23, 2020

It’s time to start paying attention:

In news not making headlines this week: "Flooding in Assam and Nepal kills hundreds, displaces millions"

"One-third of Bangladesh under water in one of worst deluges to hit region"

"Worst flooding in decades endangers China’s Three Gorges Dam, 40m people affected"#climate pic.twitter.com/1EPTZ42uWy — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) July 23, 2020

