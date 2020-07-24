For your viewing pleasure, here’s the entire interview of President Trump by Barstool’s Dave Portnoy (3 parts, highlights after the tweets):

(PART 1) – I did not expect to interview @realDonaldTrump at the White House yesterday but here we are pic.twitter.com/ouWDXSS62u — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 24, 2020

And now for the highlights. . .

When asked what people can do to show their displeasure other than kneeling during the national anthem, President Trump suggested running for office and other unnamed but “friendly ways” to protest:

Barstool's Portnoy asked Trump what people should do to show displeasure if they're dissatisfied, since kneeling is better than looting. Trump: "Well, I mean, you can always say you run for office…You can become successful…you can do things…there are ways…friendly ways" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 24, 2020

The president did acknowledge that he does regret some of the tweets/retweets he posts:

"It’s not the tweets — it’s the retweets that get you in trouble," @POTUS says in @barstoolsports interview, expressing that all too often regretting some of the tweets he sends. https://t.co/f45Dk0B7Iq — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 24, 2020

.@stoolpresidente: "Do you ever tweet and wake up and say I wish I didn’t send that out?"@realDonaldTrump: "Often, too often." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 24, 2020

He reiterated that Dems are tougher to deal with than Russia, China or North Korea:

Trump on his opponents: "Somebody said, 'Who's the toughest in the world to deal with? Is it Russia, is it China, could it be North Korea?' I said no: the toughest is the United States…I have so many people on the left or call 'em Democrats, call 'em whatever you want…" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 24, 2020

On Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Trump praised Fauci as a nice guy. Egged on by Portnoy's complaints, though, he later added, "He'd like to see it closed up for a couple of years. But that's okay because I'm president. So I'll say, 'I appreciate your opinion, now give me another opinion, somebody, please.'" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 24, 2020

Portnoy, however, is not a fan:

PORTNOY: "Fauci is on my axe list because every time he talks and says the country should stay inside, my stocks tank…" TRUMP: "Well he'd like to see it closed up for a couple years but that's okay because I'm president…" pic.twitter.com/8nTCqRf45K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2020

The president also mocked NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the shirt he wore in a video on racism:

Trump argued at some length that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should not have been wearing a "T-shirt" when he recorded an anti-racism statement (https://t.co/nUqHKpEeKn). Trump said "he would've looked better in a suit and tie" or "even an open shirt that's loose, not tight." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 24, 2020

And the president said being president hasn’t been good for him financially:

Trump: “The best day in my life in terms of business and life and everything was the day before I announced I was running for president.” https://t.co/GVgAGD5C5C — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2020

Portnoy also “Boom Roasted” the WaPo’s David Nakamura over his earlier criticism of Dr. Fauci, pointed out that the way he greeted the president was “just following Fauci’s lead on how to wear a mask”:

Is this because I didn’t respond to Washpo request for interview? Also was tested for covid before entering White House. Also just following Fauci’s lead on how to wear a mask. Also Boom Roasted. https://t.co/e8GoyZSaPp pic.twitter.com/wa3KXbYDEe — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 24, 2020

LOL. He’s not wrong.

***

Related:

Dr. Fauci explains why he was wearing his mask as a necklace at the Nationals game https://t.co/Mpansx4UD0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 24, 2020