The United States has “abruptly” ordered the Chinese consulate to shut down:

According to reports, the Chinese have until Friday at 4 p.m. to get out:

Sen. Marco Rubio called it “a massive spy center” and that its closing was “long overdue”:

China, needless to say, is pissed:

Local fire crews responded when the consulate started burning documents:

Video here:

China may shut the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in response:

What about the others?

