Bethany Mandel, who homeschools her kids, penned this must-read thread on why schools NEED to be open this fall.

For starters, this is about “kids with single mothers, kids with negligent parents or working parents without the cash to” come up with alternative schooling methods like “pods”:

And she’s writing from experience:

Perhaps millions of kids across America fall into this category:

Trending

And reopening schools is the only way to deal with this problem:

Where are the teachers saying, “Kids need us! We HAVE to figure this out!”?

Education is not optional:

Bethany speaks from experience when she writes about just how hard successful homeschooling actually is:

Teachers know it failed in March. Why will it be any different now?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirus