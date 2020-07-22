Bethany Mandel, who homeschools her kids, penned this must-read thread on why schools NEED to be open this fall.

For starters, this is about “kids with single mothers, kids with negligent parents or working parents without the cash to” come up with alternative schooling methods like “pods”:

When you argue against reopening schools what you are saying is your comfort trumps the needs of millions of American kids; kids with single mothers, kids with negligent parents or working parents without the cash to “pod.” Millions of kids who barely had a chance as it is. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

And she’s writing from experience:

Why is a homeschooling mother so outspoken about the dire necessity of re-opening schools? I’m not just a homeschooling mother. I am the daughter of a single parent who would not have been able to afford a tutor or even a babysitter. I’d have been totally left behind. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

Perhaps millions of kids across America fall into this category:

I’m the daughter of a woman with no safety net. A woman who, unlike a lot of teachers, wouldn’t have stopped going to her essential job because she was scared. Not that we’d have had a choice, we needed to pay rent. I would have been left alone to my own devices all day. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

And reopening schools is the only way to deal with this problem:

When you argue against reopening schools you’re showing your privilege. You’re showing you have no concept of choosing between your kids education and a roof over their heads. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

Where are the teachers saying, “Kids need us! We HAVE to figure this out!”?

My tone would be a lot different if any teacher in my social circles had taken the position “Kids need us! We HAVE to figure this out!” Instead I see nothing but “This can’t be done AND YOU CANT MAKE ME!” — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

Education is not optional:

Here’s what teacher’s unions want: the pay, benefits and recognition of being an essential part of the workforce, but none of the responsibilities. Pick one. You’re either essential or you’re not. If you believe you’re not, if you think education is optional, choose a new career. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

Bethany speaks from experience when she writes about just how hard successful homeschooling actually is:

It’s almost as if we know that homeschooling— something we are intimately familiar with — isn’t for everyone and that we believe to our core that one sized fits all education doesn’t work! https://t.co/n1xz56dUwF — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

Teachers know it failed in March. Why will it be any different now?

Teachers know better than anyone that there is no such thing as remote work as a teacher. And teachers in low income areas know how many of their students ever logged in. https://t.co/idoI05tDs9 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 22, 2020

