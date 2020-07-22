Can the test results out of Florida be trusted? Maybe not.

Local media is reporting that people are getting notified of positive test results despite not taking COVID-19 tests:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “concerned” about the reports:

Apparently, people are signing up for the test, bailing on the line and then getting notified of the positive result despite never taking the test:

Fox 4 has also received reports of this happening. People have said they submitted their contact information at a COVID-19 testing site, but after seeing how long the line was, they decided not to wait an hour or more to get the test. Nevertheless, a few days later, they got an email or a phone call telling them that they tested positive.

Gov. DeSantis has ordered an investigation:

To recap, we have labs in Florida failing to report negative results, thus increasing the positivity rate. We have cases getting rule as COVID deaths when they’re not. And now the false positives:

Fix this, please.

***

