Joe Biden emerged from his basement this afternoon for a pool-only campaign stop in Delaware:

Hello from a very hot parking lot in New Castle, DE, where Joe Biden will speak about his new plan to help Americans who care for children, the elderly and those with disabilities. The event is pool only. More on that plan from @ericbradner @sarahmucha https://t.co/pptKO9wwB5 pic.twitter.com/g84mEZd8k2 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) July 21, 2020

Biden then talked about the ongoing child-care crisis in America:

Situation with child care across the nation “is dire …we’re in a childcare emergency,” says @JoeBiden. "We're tracked in a caregiving crisis, in an economic crisis in a healthcare crisis." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 21, 2020

Do you know what would alleviate the crisis? Maybe he can talk to his teacher union buddies and get the schools open:

"Each day the pandemic death toll grows…each day too many American workers are still out of work and losing hope," says @JoeBiden in campaign speech. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 21, 2020

People can’t go back to work without the schools getting open:

“This is about dignity and respect for working people. And that’s precisely what this election is all about: dignity and respect," says @JoeBiden. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 21, 2020

And then he took no questions:

“I look forward to having your questions at another time but I’m off to another event," says @JoeBiden at the conclusion to the pool of reporters. (One question shouted which he did not answer) — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 21, 2020

This is funny because President Trump just accused Joe Biden of not having the stamina to sit through a major interview and is proven correct less than 48 hours later:

Will Joe Biden do a sit down interview for an hour with Chris Wallace under the same conditions as President Trump? No questions in advance or any topic off limits? No teleprompter or notes or handlers in his ear? Why not? https://t.co/6kBvAbM0Um — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 21, 2020

***