The Hill reported this morning that Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “f*cking b*tch” during a confrontation on the Capitol steps on Monday:

He also reportedly told her, “you are out of your freaking mind”:

Rep. Yoho denies he said it, however:

But he did call her policies “bulls*it”:

Needless to say, AOC is not amused:

And we assume she’ll have this on a shirt and other merch eventually:

She also accused Rep. Roger Williams of saying “throwing urine,” but we have no idea what that’s in regard to:

