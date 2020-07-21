The Hill reported this morning that Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “f*cking b*tch” during a confrontation on the Capitol steps on Monday:

A Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps, reportedly saying she was "disgusting" and a "f-cking bitch." https://t.co/8myPbu4qQ2 — The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2020

He also reportedly told her, “you are out of your freaking mind”:

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho told her.https://t.co/9SXaTcM6pR — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 21, 2020

Rep. Yoho denies he said it, however:

YOHO office to @DailyCaller: "He did not call Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported in The Hill or any name for that matter. It sounds better for the Hill newspaper and gets more media attention to say he called her a name – which he did not do…" https://t.co/dXtfncndoO — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 21, 2020

But he did call her policies “bulls*it”:

YOHO office to @DailyCaller: "It is unfortunate that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is using this exchange to gain personal attention. Instead, he made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her polices to be: bullshit." — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 21, 2020

Needless to say, AOC is not amused:

"That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever," Ocasio-Cortez said about Yoho's unusual and personal confrontation. "I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me." https://t.co/VPiXQnEIus — The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2020

And we assume she’ll have this on a shirt and other merch eventually:

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

She also accused Rep. Roger Williams of saying “throwing urine,” but we have no idea what that’s in regard to:

What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange? You were yelling at me too, about “throwing urine.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

