Wakes up on Tuesday. . .

Gets coffee. . .

Spits out coffee all over the computer. . .

Ali Wentworth isn’t just some actress. She’s the wife of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos:

Trending

From the article:

Watching adult films with familyAli Wentworth revealed she “would” view porn with her and George Stephanopoulos’ two children instead of letting them watch it on their own.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” the comedian, 55, told Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani during the Thursday, July 16, “The Dissenters” podcast episode. “They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want.”

Narrator: Looking at porn IS NOT the same as scrolling through social media with your kid:

Us Weekly calls this a “hot take”:

And it was a from an interview with Twitchy regular Debra Messing:

It *should* be a no for everyone:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ali WentworthGeorge Stephanopoulos