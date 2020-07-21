Wakes up on Tuesday. . .

Ali Wentworth isn’t just some actress. She’s the wife of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos:

From the article:

Watching adult films with family? Ali Wentworth revealed she “would” view porn with her and George Stephanopoulos’ two children instead of letting them watch it on their own. “In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” the comedian, 55, told Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani during the Thursday, July 16, “The Dissenters” podcast episode. “They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want.”

Narrator: Looking at porn IS NOT the same as scrolling through social media with your kid:

Us Weekly calls this a “hot take”:

Hot take! Ali Wentworth thinks parents should watch porn with their kids. 😳 Here's why: https://t.co/UflG2AF0hZ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 17, 2020

And it was a from an interview with Twitchy regular Debra Messing:

Ali Wentworth is a very, very funny lady. And a very, very bright, irreverent, profound, compassionate, wise lady. Listen to us laugh, talk parenting, mental illness stigma, social media, porn, family dinner, in… https://t.co/t7amgVlPFg — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) July 19, 2020

It *should* be a no for everyone:

That’s a no for me dog. https://t.co/BexEu22YHz — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) July 21, 2020

