With each new story about Facebook, etc., it’s clear that HBO’s hit comedy “Silicon Valley” was a documentary. Here’s the latest:
Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6
— New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020
Let’s zoom in, shall we?
What’s more frightening: Mark Zuckerberg with an unbelievable amount of sunscreen on or the fact he has the dumper of a fashion nova model? pic.twitter.com/eL9M9p2VGR
— carly aquilino (@carlyaquilino) July 20, 2020
You know, if you’re this afraid of skin cancer, maybe don’t buy a compound on a tropical island?
I wrote about that here: ‘It’s a Travesty’: Mark Zuckerberg Gets What He Wants in Hawaii Land Grab https://t.co/TSfPQjHCuj pic.twitter.com/vP7E5YzlHl
— Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@MBVD) July 20, 2020
Reports are he did satisfy the state’s quarantine:
He did quarantine, according to Hawaii officials who made an announcement at a press conference in June after Zuckerberg was spotted at bar on Kauai. But he does own 700-acres, so it shouldn’t have been too hard to stay at home.
— Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@MBVD) July 19, 2020
And he’s not really surfing. He’s on an electric surfboard:
Mark Zuckerberg is not surfing. He is riding a flat segway.
— Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) July 20, 2020
Anyway, this is begging for a “caption contest”:
— Matt Simonton (@ProfSimonton) July 19, 2020
Maybe he’s a robot?
No, I’m pretty sure it’s an actual zuckerberg robot with the paint washing off in the water. https://t.co/FBUpHkBK0o
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 19, 2020
More than one person has made this comparison:
Mark Zuckerberg On An Electric Surfboard Wearing a PREPOSTEROUS Amount Of Sunblock https://t.co/VtXHjKNeXY pic.twitter.com/DIJbtEoi9i
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2020
Or maybe he’s been a mime this whole time?
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…ZUCKERBERG’S A MIME!!! https://t.co/RdWu0Zgj0I
— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 19, 2020
Other have noticed his, well, you get the point:
Damn, Zuck has a 🍑 https://t.co/kexG3BaJxL
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 19, 2020
LOL:
no one is making you tweet about how fat zuckerberg’s ass is, this is the lord’s day
— sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 20, 2020
We all needed this laugh:
i can't stop laughing, this is the first time i've felt joy in months
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 19, 2020
***