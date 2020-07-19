With each new story about Facebook, etc., it’s clear that HBO’s hit comedy “Silicon Valley” was a documentary. Here’s the latest:

Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020

Let’s zoom in, shall we?

What’s more frightening: Mark Zuckerberg with an unbelievable amount of sunscreen on or the fact he has the dumper of a fashion nova model? pic.twitter.com/eL9M9p2VGR — carly aquilino (@carlyaquilino) July 20, 2020

You know, if you’re this afraid of skin cancer, maybe don’t buy a compound on a tropical island?

I wrote about that here: ‘It’s a Travesty’: Mark Zuckerberg Gets What He Wants in Hawaii Land Grab https://t.co/TSfPQjHCuj pic.twitter.com/vP7E5YzlHl — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@MBVD) July 20, 2020

Reports are he did satisfy the state’s quarantine:

He did quarantine, according to Hawaii officials who made an announcement at a press conference in June after Zuckerberg was spotted at bar on Kauai. But he does own 700-acres, so it shouldn’t have been too hard to stay at home. — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@MBVD) July 19, 2020

And he’s not really surfing. He’s on an electric surfboard:

Mark Zuckerberg is not surfing. He is riding a flat segway. — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) July 20, 2020

Anyway, this is begging for a “caption contest”:

Maybe he’s a robot?

No, I’m pretty sure it’s an actual zuckerberg robot with the paint washing off in the water. https://t.co/FBUpHkBK0o — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 19, 2020

More than one person has made this comparison:

Mark Zuckerberg On An Electric Surfboard Wearing a PREPOSTEROUS Amount Of Sunblock https://t.co/VtXHjKNeXY pic.twitter.com/DIJbtEoi9i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2020

Or maybe he’s been a mime this whole time?

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…ZUCKERBERG’S A MIME!!! https://t.co/RdWu0Zgj0I — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 19, 2020

Other have noticed his, well, you get the point:

Damn, Zuck has a 🍑 https://t.co/kexG3BaJxL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 19, 2020

LOL:

no one is making you tweet about how fat zuckerberg’s ass is, this is the lord’s day — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 20, 2020

We all needed this laugh:

i can't stop laughing, this is the first time i've felt joy in months — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 19, 2020

***