CNN was called out for blurring out the faces of DHS personnel — President Trump’s “secret police” — during a segment on arrests in Portland earlier in the week:

CNN is blurring the faces of secret police and not the faces of the people they’re kidnapping. What the fuck pic.twitter.com/5mAtkMmDWg

Libs have questions, Jake:

@jaketapper what’s the thinking behind blurring the faces of secret police? — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) July 19, 2020

And according to the CNN host, it was a mistake and the video editor was actually supposed to blur the faces of the protesters:

thanks for bringing this to our attention; I didn’t see it when it happened. I looked into it and someone misunderstood an instruction to blur the *protester’s* face. Thanks again for letting us know so we could fix it, which we’ve done. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 19, 2020

This apology is not good enough for some, however:

Rogue intern or something, of course. https://t.co/E0faNUInHr — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) July 19, 2020

The “Gestapo”:

Oops, we accidentally enabled the Gestapo. https://t.co/acaCaFbYQF — Ed Bott (@edbott) July 19, 2020

Do they want the person fired?

What kind of staffer – or newsrm ethos that would lead one to – would think blurring our faces of UNMARKED SECRET POLICE was the correct thing to do? And: do editors exist at CNN? Sounds like some history – & journalism! – training needed at CNN — Kim Hurdman (@kimhurdman) July 19, 2020

Do they really think this will happen?

Cool cool, can we get that photo tweeted corrected then? Asking for a friend*. *The Hauge — Bilbro Swaggins (@WildBilbo) July 19, 2020

They’re not buying it, CNN:

They knew exactly what they were doing. — SolidState (@SolidStateGreg) July 19, 2020

LOL:

It's funny how many people will believe that professionals are actually *that* incompetent. You're basically saying that *you* would've misunderstood it. Would you have? — The Real Meheel ✍️ ✊🏾 (@realmeheel) July 19, 2020

