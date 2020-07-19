Wajahat Ali, a contributing op-ed writer for the New York Times, tweeted out this insane conspiracy theory saying Republican voters would rather burn down their own neighborhood instead of renting a room in their home to a person of color:

I hope people realize that there are many white Republican voters in this country if they're given a choice between renting a room in their house to a person of color or burning down the house, they will elect to burn down the entire neighborhood. It's not just a small fringe. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 19, 2020

Tell us again why Bari Weiss was “unwelcome” at the Times but this is OK with staffers?

This is what passes as intellectual thought at the NYT. A completely made-up smear with no basis in reality. Bari Weiss is unwelcome, but this goes rewarded and praised. https://t.co/ssoCF5IPnE — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 19, 2020

“. . .deal with this lunacy yourself”:

At this point, if you believe this hateful nonsense, its really just your problem. Challenge your own ignorant bigotry and deal with this lunacy yourself. https://t.co/y05SO17SVP — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 19, 2020

Well, we’ve come to expect this:

It must be

Say something outrageously stupid day Even for the unhinged Left

Today has been ridiculous https://t.co/wZUMXMMVDZ — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) July 19, 2020

Enjoy the retweets we guess:

I hope people realize the thing that I just made up is absolutely true (100 bazillion retweets) https://t.co/vQ79QEF8ma — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 19, 2020

Yeah, we missed this, too:

Who can forget the great Air BnB community fires of 2019. https://t.co/4I8NRC39pc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2020

"Excuse me sir. Is this a hotel?" *Goes to the garage, grabs gas can. Begins dousing neighbor's yard. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2020

"Fred, why are you pouring gasoline on my lawn?" "Oh, a black guy just knocked on my door and asked if I was a Marriott." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2020

And the rest of his thread isn’t any better:

Hard-pressed to think of something more silly than this, and the follow-on tweets confirm how out of touch this is with actual lived life in our country https://t.co/sBx0ECqa1H — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 19, 2020

It’s not an exaggeration, he says:

If you think this is an exaggeration, you should study US history. Look at what many white communities did after desegregation. Some shut down the local pools instead of allowing equal access for everyone. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 19, 2020

They will rationalize it as legitimate victimhood. They feel everything and everyone is against them, and they are being "replaced." It's a zero sum game for them. Hence the 2016 election labeled as the Flight 93 election: charge the cockpit or die. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 19, 2020

At most, we will win over some, but only after they experience immense personal pain and suffering. But the rest are lost. It's going to be a long, ugly, violent death rattle of a death cult. I would love nothing more to be wrong, but sadly I don't think I am. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 19, 2020

***