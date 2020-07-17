The man who allegedly assaulted NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan earlier this week has been freed without bail:

A man who allegedly punched NYPD Chief of Dept. Terrance Monahan and a lieutenant was freed on supervised release. A woman accused of whacking an officer with a cane was held on $7,500 bail. This triggered fury from Mayor de Blasio and police brass.https://t.co/IYzqLZ6M0z — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 17, 2020

And Mayor Bill de Blasio is “very unhappy” about it:

De Blasio 'very unhappy' alleged NYPD chief puncher was released without bail https://t.co/ZXZWEGjabA pic.twitter.com/38TBbPBcu7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2020

OK, clown. Then talk to all the Dems in the city cheerleading for no bail:

"That doesn't make sense to me," @NYCMayor said when asked how he feels about a protester charged with attacking police officers being released on bail. — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) July 17, 2020

“There need to be consequences,” he said:

The man who allegedly attacked @NYPDChiefofDept on the BK Bridge has been released without bail. The @NYCMayor he is "not happy about that. There needs to be consequences, this is why we need our court system up and running," — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) July 17, 2020

Chief Monahan isn’t pleased, either:

Quran Campbell is captured on video for the nation to witness him viciously assault 3 cops in uniform — 1 who lost consciousness. Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them. pic.twitter.com/yDBDt3oKaP — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 17, 2020

Catch, release . . . and then don’t prosecute:

The numbers released by NYPD today show a big drop in gun arrests. But @NYPDShea says it's not the gun arrests, it's what happens when a person is arrested and then not prosecuted: We don't need more gun arrests, we need people who are caught to be prosecuted accordingly," — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) July 17, 2020

"Sometimes there's too many arrests, and sometimes there is not enough arrests, and it's a fluid situation," @NYPDShea says it's not just an arrest, but what happens after. He stresses essentially that the bail laws in place are not meeting what he sees as the mark. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) July 17, 2020

"The arrest is almost irrelevant, what happens to the prosecution?" @NYPDShea . There's been a 67 % drop in gun arrests in the last few weeks. "There's a lot of pieces to this, other laws, in this environment, people should be standing up on highest step to say I demand safety," — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) July 17, 2020

***

Related: