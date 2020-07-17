The man who allegedly assaulted NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan earlier this week has been freed without bail:

And Mayor Bill de Blasio is “very unhappy” about it:

OK, clown. Then talk to all the Dems in the city cheerleading for no bail:

“There need to be consequences,” he said:

Chief Monahan isn’t pleased, either:

Catch, release . . . and then don’t prosecute:

