Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst, is warning Dems to not believe the polls that show Joe Biden leading President Trump.

Via Politico’s Tim Alberta: “They fundamentally undercounted the Trump vote” in 2016, she says. “I believe that same thing is happening right now.”

She explained that she used her past as a CIA analyst when interviewing pollsters and discovered only one of them admitted they undercounted Trump voters in 2016 and made the necessary change going forward:

This is EXACTLY the argument Trump supporters make, so hearing from a Dem is interesting at the very least:

Nate Silver adds this caveat, noting that even with undercounting taking into account, Biden is still doing better than Hillary in 2016:

Yes, but:

There’s still a lot of time left, too:

