So, according to former CNN personality Reza Aslan, Joe Biden will “soon” be “president dips*it”? Good to know:

Joe Biden isn’t president dipshit. But he will be soon. https://t.co/Mf1ZxoBItQ — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) July 7, 2020

And that, kids, is why commas are so important:

I’m going to have to agree with him until he remembers his comma https://t.co/Snz1q5nMo5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 7, 2020

This is the guy who ate a piece of human brain on TV, so, we can’t expect much:

Cannibals apparently can’t figure out what commas are https://t.co/vBxpyYaXPY https://t.co/Q7rVh4Y669 — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) July 7, 2020

And in case you thought we were joking about the whole cannibal thing, we are not:

Reza Aslan's cannibal episode is a real-life episode of Comedy Central's "Review." There's even a bullying producer! https://t.co/Wh3vygI7e5 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 9, 2017

Never forget:

CNN presenter Reza Aslan sparks backlash after he eats HUMAN BRAIN while filminghttps://t.co/fRj3AC7l6q pic.twitter.com/jxkL7nvo90 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 9, 2017

