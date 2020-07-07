A spokesperson for the RNC in Jacksonville announced that there will be daily COVID-19 tests for the attendees at the convention in August:

RNC CORONAVIRUS TESTING | The spokeswoman for the Jacksonville portion of the convention confirmed attendees will be tested daily for the virus. https://t.co/lz1QL0e6W9 — News4JAX (@wjxt4) July 7, 2020

From News4Jax:

Erin Isaac, the spokeswoman for the host committee of the Jacksonville portion of the convention, said in an emailed memo on Monday that “everyone attending the convention within the perimeter will be tested and temperature checked each day.”

But they did not explain just how this testing would be completed:

Isaac didn’t say how the committee will conduct testing.

This decision might be in response to Sen. Chuck Grassley who announced he would not be going to the convention because of the virus:

Sen. Chuck Grassley will not attend the Republican National Convention in Florida due to coronavirus concerns. "I'm not going to go. And I'm not going to go because of the virus situation." https://t.co/Z0Gw5CAowl — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 6, 2020

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will be skipping the convention, too:

Sen. Alexander, 80, won’t attend the RNC. Grassley, 86, said yesterday he would not attend. Alexander’s office says “…he will not be attending the convention bc he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had.” — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) July 7, 2020

