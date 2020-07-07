People want “marshal law,” she says:
Several black children were murdered over the weekend, and it’s very telling who isn’t calling for gun control, but want to bring a version of marshal law to these areas.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 7, 2020
As in a U.S. Marshal?
What's "marshal law"? Is that like when Tommy Lee Jones shows up? https://t.co/kCosz2oId6
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) July 7, 2020
But she’s wrong on gun control, too:
1. Tell me how Chicago and NYC's gun laws can get any stricter?
2. It's "Martial Law," professor. https://t.co/pHlx6rlfY0
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 7, 2020
And please explain how gun control works WITHOUT increased policing:
Serious question though, how is gun control enforced without heavy policing? Many of the people who did these killings were using illegal weapons to begin with. https://t.co/LdRDRj78bs
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 7, 2020
We’ll start with Chicago:
Jemele is right. Chicago needs strict gun control. https://t.co/IjcupD3tk0
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2020
She really hasn’t thought it through:
Jamele "Supergenius" Hill's Program for Fighting Violent Crime
1. No one has guns except for criminals.
2. No police.
3. ??????
4. No violent crime! https://t.co/0YeL6Oie5G
— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) July 7, 2020
And this is “telling,” too:
It's also telling who isn't calling for stricter policing… https://t.co/UvRcPe9itW
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 7, 2020
