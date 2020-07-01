Fox News has fired anchor Ed Henry after receiving a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago”:

INBOX: Fox News has fired Ed Henry following a complaint about "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago." He was suspended and then terminated after an investigation. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 1, 2020

Fox News says they received the complaint on Thursday, June 25 and began an independent investigation before firing him:

Fox News fires Ed Henry over sexual misconduct complaint. pic.twitter.com/pW06T2AvAY — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) July 1, 2020

