Fox News has fired anchor Ed Henry after receiving a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago”:
INBOX: Fox News has fired Ed Henry following a complaint about "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago." He was suspended and then terminated after an investigation.
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 1, 2020
Fox News says they received the complaint on Thursday, June 25 and began an independent investigation before firing him:
Fox News fires Ed Henry over sexual misconduct complaint. pic.twitter.com/pW06T2AvAY
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) July 1, 2020
