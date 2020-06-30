So, is Fox News trying to tell Presiden Trump something about masks? Here’s Sean Hannity from last night saying he thinks they work in slowing the spread of COVID-19:

Hannity: I went to my grocery store every week. Guess what? They wore masks… I think they work. pic.twitter.com/SMwIgZVV5Y — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020

And here’s Steve Doocy this morning saying he sees “no downside” in President Trump endorsing the use of masks, going as far as to re-brand the MAGA slogan for it:

Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy: "MAGA should now stand for 'Masks Are Great Again.'" pic.twitter.com/phM1pke5Hp — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 30, 2020

Pollster Nate Silver thinks it’s the right move for the president, too:

Telling people to wear masks might be the single thing Trump could do to most improve his re-election prospects. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 30, 2020

Goldman Sachs said this morning that masks could help prevent lockdowns, which is something the president could get behind:

GOLDMAN SACHS: "We find a national [facemask] mandate could … cut the daily growth rate of confirmed cases by 1.0pp to 0.6% … a face mask mandate could potentially substitute for lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5% from GDP." — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) June 30, 2020

And if we want to open schools in the fall, slowing it down now is of paramount importance:

"I would be prioritizing opening the schools. I would do what it takes from a policy standpoint to … open the schools," says @ScottGottliebMD. "If you can't get children back into schools you really can't restart the economy in a robust fashion." pic.twitter.com/qJbR7zyzjg — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 30, 2020

The writing does seem to be on the wall on where the GOP is going. From Mitch McConnell on Monday:

We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 29, 2020

And we told you about this on Friday from Liz Cheney, No. 3 in the House:

***