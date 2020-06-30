So, is Fox News trying to tell Presiden Trump something about masks? Here’s Sean Hannity from last night saying he thinks they work in slowing the spread of COVID-19:

And here’s Steve Doocy this morning saying he sees “no downside” in President Trump endorsing the use of masks, going as far as to re-brand the MAGA slogan for it:

Pollster Nate Silver thinks it’s the right move for the president, too:

Goldman Sachs said this morning that masks could help prevent lockdowns, which is something the president could get behind:

And if we want to open schools in the fall, slowing it down now is of paramount importance:

The writing does seem to be on the wall on where the GOP is going. From Mitch McConnell on Monday:

And we told you about this on Friday from Liz Cheney, No. 3 in the House:

