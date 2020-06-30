Twitchy regular Alyssa Milano is warning libs to “be vigilant in what you post on social media” because *now* “cancel culture is being weaponized by the right/Putin”:

Cancel culture is being weaponized by the right/Putin. Take notice of who they are targeting & what is trending. Are they trying to hurt Trump’s most vocal critics? Yup. The misinformation campaign has begun. Be vigilant in what you post on social media. Truth still matters. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 29, 2020

You see, the weaponization of cancel culture was fine when it was Alyssa wielding the weapon. Now that we’re holding them to their own rules, it’s a problem:

LOL:

This is like Dr. Frankenstein complaining someone put a big ugly monster in his laboratory. https://t.co/8Rpw2bVQ8F — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 30, 2020

Adding “Putin” in there was a nice touch:

And cancel culture is now…a Russian/Trump plot… And…ok https://t.co/LThpLYIsaR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 30, 2020

Sorry, Alyssa. The rules are the rules!

As for that photo, it’s from a parody video of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame:

The right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore. If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video. Here it is: https://t.co/oKauRsy32a — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2020

Sorry, Alyssa. This is very problematic as Snooki is actually from Chile and was adopted by parents with an Italian surname. Form People:

“I was adopted at 6 months from Santiago, Chile. And I was adopted by Helen and Andrew Polizzi. They flew all the way to Chile to come pick me up and they said right when they saw me they said I was like, ‘Mama, Dada.’ So it was meant to be, things just work out that way — it’s called fate,” Polizzi continued.

Darkening your skin to look like a South American? FOR SHAME!

