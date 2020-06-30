Twitchy regular Alyssa Milano is warning libs to “be vigilant in what you post on social media” because *now* “cancel culture is being weaponized by the right/Putin”:

You see, the weaponization of cancel culture was fine when it was Alyssa wielding the weapon. Now that we’re holding them to their own rules, it’s a problem:

LOL:

Adding “Putin” in there was a nice touch:

Sorry, Alyssa. The rules are the rules!

As for that photo, it’s from a parody video of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame:

Sorry, Alyssa. This is very problematic as Snooki is actually from Chile and was adopted by parents with an Italian surname. Form People:

“I was adopted at 6 months from Santiago, Chile. And I was adopted by Helen and Andrew Polizzi. They flew all the way to Chile to come pick me up and they said right when they saw me they said I was like, ‘Mama, Dada.’ So it was meant to be, things just work out that way — it’s called fate,” Polizzi continued.

Darkening your skin to look like a South American? FOR SHAME!

***

