Lara Logan unleashed this epic thread in response to the Russia-bounty story, calling out the “extreme disinformation coming from political figures.”

THREAD ==>

I have been a journalist for more then 35 years & I have never in my life witnessed such extreme disinformation coming from political figures. Four years of nonsense/lies peddled by Democrat leaders, believed by Trump haters, promoted by journalists pretending to care about truth https://t.co/0IcTd30005 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

“It is sickening” for us to watch, too:

It is sickening to watch people get away with it year after year. I am not and have never been defined by politics. I know the difference between good & evil and I fight for the good. The truth is all that matters in the end – but amazingly, one side clings to these lies. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

And she would call this out regardless of her personal political beliefs:

I would say this no matter who was on which side. They will say it’s because I’m the “darling” of the right -but it’s not true. They say that to take away decades of award-winning reporting & sacrifice & reduce all those years of work & credibility because it threatens their lie — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

Nope, nope and nope:

You can’t create a false narrative of Russia collusion, spend tens of millions of taxpayer money looking for any way to support the lie – then have to admit the truth & still expect honest, decent people to fall for the ongoing lie you continue to build regardless of the facts. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

Yet, that’s what we are getting again:

Only the ideologically blinded would still believe at this point that the President is a Russian spy still doing Putin’s bidding and a white supremacist/neo-Nazi – like the African American and Hispanic people I was reporting on this week, all labeled “white supremacists” too. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

More fire:

Their crime was supporting a political candidate the left is determined to destroy – as they say: “by any means necessary”. How do you label a black woman with three degrees, one of them from Stanford, and two mixed race daughters a “white supremacist”? So many Americans — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

See through this & are tired of these smears. What many say to me is that you can oppose racism/racial injustice & suppport justice for George Floyd & others killed like him & support the Police at the same time. You can be critical of this country and love it at the same time – — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

“The majority is not silent” but the media is ignoring them:

You do not have to hate America to be a good person. The media megaphone today is held by those who see things one way but there are millions of Americans today whose voices are ignored/overlooked. I know because I hear from them all the time. They say the majority is not silent, — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

They say the majority is not silent – it is loud but the media isn’t listening to them because they look down on those living in “flyover country” who may not think the same way as they do. What they also say is they do not believe this country is divided, — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

And “millions do not believe this country is divided”:

Millions do not believe this country is divided & we’ve never been more united in condemning/standing against racism. They’re shocked leaders on both sides are not standing up for the principles on which the country was founded & say 1619 is part of what made 1776 so great – — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

It led to a document based on principles of justice and equality and freedom, that was meant ultimately to right the wrongs of the past and guarantee those things for all. Regardless of how you see it, this country has stood as a beacon of light in a dark world and still does. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

Leaders who do not stand to gain from America’s destruction are watching from afar, some have expressed to me in recent weeks, that they fear for freedom everywhere if that light goes out here. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 28, 2020

