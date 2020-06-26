Columbia University virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen was one of the health experts who said the protests were “necessary” despite the fact that they would “facilitate #COVID19 transmission”:

Another awful “both sides” armchair epidemiologist take. Mass gatherings facilitate #COVID19 transmission, whether it’s a giant pool party or a protest against racist violence and murder. The difference between those two types of gatherings is that only one is necessary. https://t.co/jyvCWygBUU — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) May 31, 2020

This wasn’t just one tweet where she said this, mind you:

"Covid-19 is a pandemic ravaging communities of color, but the virus of racism in America has been with us since 1619. We can and must fight both." Really wonderful piece by Dr. Gonsalves about why the BLM protests are justifiable and necessary, even during a pandemic. https://t.co/nObWnzYeep — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) June 4, 2020

The “protests are necessary and important for public health”:

"The health crisis for black Americans didn’t start in 2020. It started in 1619." A really fantastic piece by @JuliaLMarcus and @gregggonsalves about why the #BlackLivesMatter protests are necessary and important for public health. https://t.co/HfZ20NSe3o — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) June 11, 2020

And now that we have outbreaks across the country possibly tied to the protests, she’s had enough of Dr. Deborah Birx:

I've been reluctant to criticize Dr. Deborah Birx because she's the only woman in an overwhelmingly male #coronavirus task force and she has a long history of doing critical work to address the HIV/AIDS pandemic. That ends today. She lied to the American public. — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) June 26, 2020

“I’ve lost respect for her”:

She lied about testing. She parroted political talking points disguised as data. It is abundantly clear that she is complicit with the current administration's efforts to politicize and dismiss the seriousness of the public health crisis we are facing. I've lost respect for her. — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) June 26, 2020

Someone has “squandered the public’s trust,” but it’s not Dr. Birx:

She has squandered the public's trust by submitting to the political considerations of the administration. She has chosen pleasing her boss over protecting public health. She has supported a disastrous response and has failed the American people. Dr. Birx should resign. — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) June 26, 2020

It’s pretty clear, at the very least, hundreds of thousands of protesters getting cheered on by health experts who for months told us we couldn’t go to the beach with the same people we were quarantined, caused people around the country to take COVID-19 less seriously:

Dr. Birx didn’t sign onto a letter with 100+ other doctors/public health officials saying the pandemic was no reason not to go out and join mass protests. Those doctors did more to “lie” to the American people and sow distrust than anything you cite in this thread. https://t.co/QdpMU8jZhp — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) June 26, 2020

Also, if she REALLY believes this, why did she wait until there were 120,000+ dead?

Now I’m wondering about your skills as a virologist if JUST NOW you see the problems with a lying Birx. https://t.co/5E1mqfxJfy — King “FUCK THE POLICE” Kortney 😷 (@fakerapper) June 26, 2020

