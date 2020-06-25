Twitchy regular Stephen Miller laid the wood to CNN’s Jake Tapper and others at the network for continuing to “turn the other cheek” when Chris Cuomo interviews his brother, saying it “might be the most unethical thing put on news network in modern history. And they all know it”:

This might be the most unethical thing put on news network in modern history. And they all know it. People like @jaketapper just turn the other cheek and play the part Jeff Zucker wants them to play. Pretend they aren’t a part of this. https://t.co/VGYw8ozUyv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2020

And where are CNN’s media reporters Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy? If this were happening at Fox News, they’d be “lathering themselves in lube and pounding Red Bulls” as they covered it:

There would be multiple calls from media reporters to shut Fox down if they did this. Margaret Sullivan would go full plaid and Stelter & Darcy would be rage melting on Twitter and in their newsletter. MMFA would be lathering themselves in lube and pounding Red Bulls. https://t.co/y5aU3CRlEi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2020

Why does CNN let these interviews continue?

It remains astonishing that CNN thinks it’s appropriate for the governor of New York—who has presided over more than ten times as many deaths as Florida, a more populous state—to be interviewed as a matter of course by his own brother. And now this. https://t.co/cwLN5Rd3Vu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 25, 2020

And “who is going to hold them accountable”?

Who is going to hold them accountable? https://t.co/isX1ddxKqe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2020

It’s not going to be anyone inside CNN, that’s for sure:

Just wait until Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy hear about this. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 25, 2020

And it’s not just conservatives who’ve had enough of this BS. Here’s Glenn Greenwald:

This is one of the most embarrassing and self-destructive things I've seen a news outlet do. I doubt even North Korean State TV would allow an anchor to "interview" his own brother and use their airwaves to declare him a Great and Noble Leader. Dynastic political power + StateTV: pic.twitter.com/nuMgSXYAnl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 25, 2020

Independent journalist Yashar Ali:

This has been an issue for sometime now, but it's getting way out of hand. The Governor isn't facing a critical line of questioning…I don't blame Chris, that's his brother. But that's why he shouldn't have been allowed to go on his brother's show after the 1st or 2nd appearance https://t.co/oLycRr2TNF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 25, 2020

Pollster Frank Luntz:

New York has the highest #coronavirus death rate of any state in the country. 👉🏻 https://t.co/YlOnz8XAUK https://t.co/g9IMr5MEeE — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 25, 2020

BuzzFeed’s David Mack:

Two Coasts. One Virus. How New York Suffered Nearly 10 Times the Number of Deaths as California.https://t.co/DgLm3ixgvC https://t.co/x3GY5UtTjN — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 25, 2020

Hopefully, we’ve reached the proverbial tipping point, but we. Shall. See.

