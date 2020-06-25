Twitchy regular Stephen Miller laid the wood to CNN’s Jake Tapper and others at the network for continuing to “turn the other cheek” when Chris Cuomo interviews his brother, saying it “might be the most unethical thing put on news network in modern history. And they all know it”:

And where are CNN’s media reporters Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy? If this were happening at Fox News, they’d be “lathering themselves in lube and pounding Red Bulls” as they covered it:

Why does CNN let these interviews continue?

And “who is going to hold them accountable”?

It’s not going to be anyone inside CNN, that’s for sure:

And it’s not just conservatives who’ve had enough of this BS. Here’s Glenn Greenwald:

Independent journalist Yashar Ali:

Pollster Frank Luntz:

BuzzFeed’s David Mack:

Hopefully, we’ve reached the proverbial tipping point, but we. Shall. See.

***

