Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order this morning suspending elective surgeries in Harris, Bexar, Dallas and Travis county in an effort to preserve hospital beds for coronavirus patients:

Governor Abbott has suspended elective surgeries in Texas' four largest counties in an effort to preserve hospital bed space for COVID-19 patients. https://t.co/B6LEUKnb7C pic.twitter.com/tSG0dPHSXX

For non-Texans, this means the cities of Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin:

Texas governor suspends elective surgeries in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austinhttps://t.co/7ktVir43wz — John Tozzi (@jtozz) June 25, 2020

Elective surgeries defined here:

.@GovAbbott suspends elective surgeries at all hospitals in Harris, Bexar, Dallas & Travis counties (“surgeries & procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient”) #txlege https://t.co/onOImOSBHa — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) June 25, 2020

And text of the order here:

Text of the Executive Order issued today by @GovAbbott in Texas to free up hospital capacity in four of the state's biggest counties as the Covid epidemic expands; by suspending elective surgeries in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties. https://t.co/Zv8FunSsAh — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 25, 2020

***

Related: