Authorities are investigating a “noose” found in a tree near an elementary school in Santa Clarita, Calif.:

From NBC Bay Area:

Let’s get a closer look, shall we?

Um, that looks like a dock line for a boat which a kid would put in a tree as a swing:

Now, here’s the guy who first reported the “noose” who bravely cut it down in front of a local news crew, doing his part to fight racism and/or after-school shenanigans. Note that it looks like it’s been in the tree for quite some time:

This is getting ridiculous.

