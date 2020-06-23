CNN’s Davide Gelle’s reports that John Bolton said in regard to his new book, “I didn’t intend to write anything that revealed classified information”:
Bolton: "I didn't intend to write anything that revealed classified information."
— David P Gelles (@gelles) June 22, 2020
LOL. Sounds a lot like someone else we remember. . .
This sounds like Hillary’s defense on the email scandal https://t.co/FuvoJf48WQ
— Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) June 23, 2020
“Pathetic excuse” indeed:
Pathetic excuse
Bolton knew exactly what he was doing and knows he'll get away with it because DOJ is all talk and no action unless you're on Team Trump. https://t.co/J86pcWds2G
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 23, 2020
Sorry, John: Still a crime:
Can we get a ruling on this @CrimeADay? https://t.co/nDnr3RNEB5
— Jerry Gamblin (@JGamblin) June 22, 2020
This is like Monopoly when you go to jail, but in this case, Bolton won’t get his $2 million:
Too bad. That’ll be $2m thanks @AmbJohnBolton https://t.co/8MMebZY5RM
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) June 23, 2020
As for his crime, Sec. of State Pompeo compared his former colleague to Edward Snowden:
.@SecPompeo on @AmbJohnBolton to @seanhannity: "We all saw what’s happened when people leak classified information like Edward Snowden. What John Bolton did here is not dissimilar from that."
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) June 23, 2020
And President Trump weighed in as well:
See, Bolton broke the law. Classified Information! https://t.co/lBWrmYxnka
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
“LOCK HIM UP” chants coming soon to a MAGA rally near you:
I gave John Bolton, who was incapable of being Senate confirmed because he was considered a wacko, and was not liked, a chance. I always like hearing differing points of view. He turned out to be grossly incompetent, and a liar. See judge’s opinion. CLASSIFIED INFORMATION!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
He does have a point here:
Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
***