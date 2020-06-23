CNN’s Davide Gelle’s reports that John Bolton said in regard to his new book, “I didn’t intend to write anything that revealed classified information”:

Bolton: "I didn't intend to write anything that revealed classified information." — David P Gelles (@gelles) June 22, 2020

LOL. Sounds a lot like someone else we remember. . .

This sounds like Hillary’s defense on the email scandal https://t.co/FuvoJf48WQ — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) June 23, 2020

“Pathetic excuse” indeed:

Pathetic excuse Bolton knew exactly what he was doing and knows he'll get away with it because DOJ is all talk and no action unless you're on Team Trump. https://t.co/J86pcWds2G — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 23, 2020

Sorry, John: Still a crime:

Can we get a ruling on this @CrimeADay? https://t.co/nDnr3RNEB5 — Jerry Gamblin (@JGamblin) June 22, 2020

This is like Monopoly when you go to jail, but in this case, Bolton won’t get his $2 million:

As for his crime, Sec. of State Pompeo compared his former colleague to Edward Snowden:

.@SecPompeo on @AmbJohnBolton to @seanhannity: "We all saw what’s happened when people leak classified information like Edward Snowden. What John Bolton did here is not dissimilar from that." — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) June 23, 2020

And President Trump weighed in as well:

See, Bolton broke the law. Classified Information! https://t.co/lBWrmYxnka — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

“LOCK HIM UP” chants coming soon to a MAGA rally near you:

I gave John Bolton, who was incapable of being Senate confirmed because he was considered a wacko, and was not liked, a chance. I always like hearing differing points of view. He turned out to be grossly incompetent, and a liar. See judge’s opinion. CLASSIFIED INFORMATION!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

He does have a point here:

Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him – It wasn’t fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

***