NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to crack down on illegal fireworks after thousands of complaints from around the city:

Oh man. De Blasio just announced that he's forming a fireworks task force including over 40 law enforcement officers, including 12 FDNY officers, to respond to illegal fireworks. It'll involve "undercover buys" & "sting operations." — Caroline Haskins (@carolineha_) June 23, 2020

Coincidentally, demonstrator lit off fireworks outside Gracie Mansion last night to protest the mayor’s inaction:

Hundreds are protesting outside Gracie Mansion in #Manhattan right now after @NYCMayor refuses to do anything about the insane fireworks the last few weeks plaguing NYC. Residents can't sleep, so they decided to not allow Deblasio to sleep tonight either. pic.twitter.com/Kom1X7PTPM — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 23, 2020

“Mr. Mayor, if we can’t sleep, you won’t sleep” is fair, TBH:

Our message tonight was simple: Mr. Mayor, if we can’t sleep, you won’t sleep. pic.twitter.com/7UuWnLfyrg — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) June 23, 2020

Well. Done:

VIDEO: Massive honking protest on the streets around Gracie Mansion. Since New Yorkers can not sleep due to the fireworks, the idea I guess is that the @NYCMayor should also not sleep. pic.twitter.com/GvowfK9EKp — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 23, 2020

So, it worked?

Someone from @NYPDnews cane to ask the crowd to leave because people can’t sleep. “That’a why we are here,” says an attendee and moments later fireworks go off… This is followed by chants of “we don’t sleep! You don’t sleep!” pic.twitter.com/AzDk3lRBbp — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 23, 2020

Watch Mayor de Blasio’s announcement here:

NEW: New York City cracks down on selling of illegal fireworks as complaints skyrocket. "We're going to start a huge sting operation to go and get these illegal fireworks at the base," Mayor Bill de Blasio says. https://t.co/SHmU0gVbWc pic.twitter.com/DjIyOrOzbp — ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2020

