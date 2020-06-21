There was just a brief boomlet on Twitter after an interview John Bolton gave to The Telegraph was interpreted that he would be voting for Joe Biden after he said he won’t be voting for President Trump in November:

But a Bolton spox pushed back on this rather quickly, saying “he will not be voting for Joe Biden, nor will he be voting for Donald Trump”:

Apparently he will write in a conservative Republican:

Wow. How brave. He wants us to believe President Trump is a danger to the Republic, but not such a great danger that he needs to vote for Joe Biden?

