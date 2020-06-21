There was just a brief boomlet on Twitter after an interview John Bolton gave to The Telegraph was interpreted that he would be voting for Joe Biden after he said he won’t be voting for President Trump in November:

Telegraph interviews John Bolton: "In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton," he said. "Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause I want to back.“ https://t.co/NFtmE6kxCh — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 21, 2020

For example:

NEW: John Bolton says he will vote for Joe Biden for president over Donald Trump https://t.co/gg56gRx4Be pic.twitter.com/KJqsdecZqb — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 22, 2020

But a Bolton spox pushed back on this rather quickly, saying “he will not be voting for Joe Biden, nor will he be voting for Donald Trump”:

Just in, a Bolton spokesperson on the Telegraph story:

"It is incorrect. He will not be voting for Joe Biden, nor will he be voting for Donald Trump." https://t.co/zAUHT1LG8c — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 21, 2020

Apparently he will write in a conservative Republican:

Per @AmbJohnBolton Bolton spox: He will write in the name of a conservative Republican and will not vote for @realDonaldTrump or @JoeBiden https://t.co/zNv570OsVm — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) June 22, 2020

Wow. How brave. He wants us to believe President Trump is a danger to the Republic, but not such a great danger that he needs to vote for Joe Biden?

