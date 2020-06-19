Snapchat is under fire after it released a filter to honor Juneteeth, the celebration of the end of slavery, where users had to smile and break some animated chains added to the photo:

This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is…um…interesting. Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020

The company has since apologized:

Snapchat says it's sorry for a Juneteenth filter that required users to "smile" to break chains that appeared on the screen. https://t.co/aSBV9OcdMH — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 19, 2020

Snapchat was already being criticized after it refused to release diversity numbers “because it would reinforce the perception that Silicon Valley isn’t diverse”:

LOL:

Who in the world thought this was a good idea?! https://t.co/SoY0EyDBF9 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 19, 2020

We would love to have been a fly on that wall:

Somebody pitched this idea. In a meeting. To other humans. WHO ALL AGREED. https://t.co/sTurWZkH3b — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) June 19, 2020

It’s like HBO’s hit comedy “Silicon Valley” come to life:

Definitely “Hall of Fame” material:

cc: Terrible Product Ideas Hall of Famehttps://t.co/YJcikYXM3g — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 19, 2020

Now, if you really want to do something positive today, go support a Black-owned business and put your phone down:

For Juneteenth, how about supporting black-owned businesses, especially restaurants which have had a hard go of it during COVID. Many great spots to choose from in Austin, and I am a big fan of Hoover's.https://t.co/5b9KMlHpIj — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 19, 2020

***