Snapchat is under fire after it released a filter to honor Juneteeth, the celebration of the end of slavery, where users had to smile and break some animated chains added to the photo:

The company has since apologized:

Snapchat was already being criticized after it refused to release diversity numbers “because it would reinforce the perception that Silicon Valley isn’t diverse”:

Now, if you really want to do something positive today, go support a Black-owned business and put your phone down:

