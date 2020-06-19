Eskimo Pie, the delicious chocolate-covered ice cream treat, is the next brand to fall in the great 2020 a-woke-ning sweeping America:

The owner of Eskimo Pie treats said it would change the name of the nearly century-old ice cream brand because the term is derogatory, following similar moves this week by the makers of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s https://t.co/6tW0EsfXfH — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 19, 2020

From the WSJ:

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement.

It was first introduced in 1921:

Today in 1921: Christian Nelson and Russell Stover agree to market Eskimo Pies. Eskimo Pie Corporation Records, 1921-1996, Archives Center. pic.twitter.com/vFL8yLeHay — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) July 13, 2017

And now the hunt is on for a new name:

The owner of the "Eskimo Pie" brand has called the term "derogatory" and now vows to change its name and marketing. "We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality," a brand rep says https://t.co/7fDrM4Zm4e pic.twitter.com/fPVNuCcdIx — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 19, 2020

People jokingly predicted this would happen earlier in the week:

So, which brand is next?

***

Related: