Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, will not be attending President Trump’s rally on Saturday:

“I’m not going to the rally.” – Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum

He called it an “honor” that President Trump chose Tulsa for his first rally, but he’s not sure it’s safe:

Tulsa's mayor G.T. Bynum (R) said Wed of Trump's upcoming visit, “I’m not positive that everything is safe." But he called the visit "an honor," even as his health director urged the WH to cancel the rally. By @partlowj @anniegowen and @DeNeenLBrown https://t.co/4LtuU7LzDb — Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) June 17, 2020

“Any rational person” would have concerns, he said:

I’m having trouble thinking of any more callous, careless act by a national leader than this Tulsa rally, about which Tulsa’s Republican mayor says “any rational person” would have concerns. https://t.co/4KRGCn30Du — john mclaughlin (@jmclaughlinSAIS) June 18, 2020

And he “would love for some other city to have tried this first”:

"I would love for some other city to have tried this first," Mayor G.T. Bynum said at a press conference Wednesday. "But the president chose this city, and so it falls on us to set that standard moving forward," Bynum added. https://t.co/5XD49WnpsE — Richard Escobedo (@RichardEscobedo) June 17, 2020

He hopes attendees with exercise “responsible behavior”:

*Tulsa Mayor says he’s not confident that the public will be safe at Donald Trump’s #maga rally on Saturday.

*But he won’t block the event, which he calls a “tremendous honor."

*And he calls on people to exercise “responsible behavior.”https://t.co/B63M9EZizW pic.twitter.com/mqO7AFsQCZ — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 18, 2020

