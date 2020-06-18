We are sad to report that liberal blue-check Saira Rao is at it again, this time asking her followers to “Name ONE non-trash aspect about this country”:
Name ONE non-trash aspect about this country.
In the comments.
— saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 18, 2020
Now, here’s where it gets funny. Washington Post contributor Dan Drezner responded to her with a list on “non-trash” list of people and things that make America great and included Frederick Douglass on the list:
The Declaration of Independence
George Washington
The Scarlet Letter
The Gettysburg Address
Frederick Douglass
Chicago
Mass immigration
Jack Daniels
Basketball
Baseball
My Antonia
The Great Gatsby
Bretton Woods
Marshall Plan
Chuck Berry
Elvis Presley
Moon landing@petridishes.
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 18, 2020
But including Douglass on the same list with George Washington is problematic:
The fact that you would put Frederick Douglass on the same list as George Washington…
— saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 18, 2020
Drazner disagreed:
…. means America is a complicated country that is nonetheless dedicated to becoming a more perfect union.
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 18, 2020
But, somehow, Rao made it worse and said this means he’s a “white male supremacist”:
Means you are a white male supremacist.
— saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 18, 2020
How is she a real person and not a parody account just messing with us?
brb gotta update my Twitter bio.
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 18, 2020
***