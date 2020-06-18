We are sad to report that liberal blue-check Saira Rao is at it again, this time asking her followers to “Name ONE non-trash aspect about this country”:

Name ONE non-trash aspect about this country. In the comments. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 18, 2020

Now, here’s where it gets funny. Washington Post contributor Dan Drezner responded to her with a list on “non-trash” list of people and things that make America great and included Frederick Douglass on the list:

The Declaration of Independence

George Washington

The Scarlet Letter

The Gettysburg Address

Frederick Douglass

Chicago

Mass immigration

Jack Daniels

Basketball

Baseball

My Antonia

The Great Gatsby

Bretton Woods

Marshall Plan

Chuck Berry

Elvis Presley

Moon landing@petridishes. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 18, 2020

But including Douglass on the same list with George Washington is problematic:

The fact that you would put Frederick Douglass on the same list as George Washington… — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 18, 2020

Drazner disagreed:

…. means America is a complicated country that is nonetheless dedicated to becoming a more perfect union. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 18, 2020

But, somehow, Rao made it worse and said this means he’s a “white male supremacist”:

Means you are a white male supremacist. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 18, 2020

How is she a real person and not a parody account just messing with us?

brb gotta update my Twitter bio. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 18, 2020

***