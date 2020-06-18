We are sad to report that liberal blue-check Saira Rao is at it again, this time asking her followers to “Name ONE non-trash aspect about this country”:

Now, here’s where it gets funny. Washington Post contributor Dan Drezner responded to her with a list on “non-trash” list of people and things that make America great and included Frederick Douglass on the list:

But including Douglass on the same list with George Washington is problematic:

Drazner disagreed:

But, somehow, Rao made it worse and said this means he’s a “white male supremacist”:

How is she a real person and not a parody account just messing with us?

